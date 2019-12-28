Phil Hay names two of Leeds United’s potential January transfer targets

Leeds United are definitely interested in signing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster in January and a move for Southampton’s Che Adams is a possibility, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The Whites are in a commanding position in the Championship–second in the table and eight points clear of the side in third.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have struggled a bit of late, failing to win in their last three games, and may look to make some signings when the transfer window opens next week.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear revealed in the matchday programme on Thursday (via the Yorkshire Evening Post) that on-loan winger Jack Clarke is going to be recalled by Tottenham Hotspur in January.

The situation surrounding the future of Eddie Nketiah is slightly more uncertain–with talks understood to be ongoing between Leeds and Arsenal about whether or not he will be recalled.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Hay revealed the Yorkshire club may look to replace both men in January and indicated two potential targets.

He said: “Rhian Brewster is a definite target (or on the list). If Che Adams is made available by Southampton on loan, don’t rule Leeds out of that one either.”

Brewster has made just two appearances for the Liverpool senior side but has showed his quality in front of goal for their age-group sides–finding the net 13 times in 28 appearances for the U23s.

It is understood that Liverpool are ready to let him leave on loan in January.

Adams joined Southampton in the summer on the back of a fantastic season from Birmingham City–scoring 22 goals and providing five assists in the 2018/19 Championship season–but has been linked with a move to Elland Road in the winter transfer window.

Think you know Leeds? Take our Boxing Day quiz to find out!

1 of 16 Who could forget 2018/19's stunning win over Blackburn Rovers? What was the score? 2-1 2-0 3-2 4-2

The Verdict

It now seems as if Leeds could lose both Clarke and Nketiah in January, so you feel who they look to bring in as their replacements could be key.

Brewster is highly thought of at Liverpool, while Adams showed last season just how good he can be in the Championship.

You feel the addition of the latter, in particular, could be a huge coup and may be key in helping them end their wait for a Premier League return.