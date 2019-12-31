Phil Hay names Leeds United’s number one January transfer target

Leeds United have made Southampton forward Che Adams their number one transfer target in January, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The Bristol Post have reported that Arsenal are set to recall loanee forward Eddie Nketiah within the next 48 hours.

Nketiah arrived at Elland Road on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day but has seen few first-team opportunities–starting just once in the Championship this term.

Writing for The Athletic, Hay has reported that the Whites have contingency plans in place for the 20-year-old’s impending departure.

The report suggests that the Yorkshire club have made Adams their top transfer target, as they feel his finishing and strength make him ideal competition for Patrick Bamford.

Adams joined Southampton in the summer on the back of a hugely impressive season for Birmingham City–scoring 22 goals and providing five assists.

It is thought that the South Coast side are looking to improve their forward line and with the 23-year-old being a bit-part player so far, Leeds feel he may be available on loan.

The Southampton striker will likely come with a high salary, however, Leeds reportedly plan to use the money from the upcoming televised FA Cup tie and some player sales to cover it.

It is understood that Leeds are also interested in Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster but the Premier League club are unwilling to see the 19-year-old suffer from the same lack of opportunities as Nketiah has.

Leeds will go three points clear at the top of the Championship with a win against West Bromwich Albion on New Year’s Day.

The Verdict

Losing Nketiah would undoubtedly be a blow, as the 20-year-old has looked sharp in front of goal and popped up to score some vital goals this season.

However, it would be an absolute coup if the Whites can replace him with Adams, who was one of the most exciting forwards in the Championship last season.

There is a long way to go of course but Leeds fans should be very excited at the prospect of the 23-year-old arriving at Elland Road–it’s great to see the club looking to strengthen despite being in a commanding position in the league.