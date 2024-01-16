Highlights Leeds United did not plan on losing both Luke Ayling and Djed Spence this January, but circumstances forced their departures.

Phil Hay believes that Leeds should prioritize signing two new full-backs instead of a new playmaker this transfer window.

The club is currently fourth in the Championship table and needs defensive cover to strengthen their position and chase promotion.

Leeds United were not planning on losing both Luke Ayling and Djed Spence this January.

The Whites opted to terminate Spence’s loan agreement with Tottenham Hotspur this month, leading to his return to the London club.

Meanwhile, Leeds agreed a deal to loan Ayling to Middlesbrough for the remainder of the campaign.

Ayling is out of contract in the summer, meaning he has likely played his final game for the club.

Their departures have left the Yorkshire outfit looking a little light at the back, leading to speculation that new arrivals will be signed before the window closes on 1 February.

Phil Hay discusses Leeds United’s transfer plans

Phil Hay has claimed that the club were not planning on losing two of their right-back options this month.

He believes that the Whites will be better served by prioritising moves for two new full-backs this January instead of focusing on bringing in a new playmaker.

“At right-back it was never the plan this month for both Spence and Ayling to go,” said Hay, via the Square Ball podcast.

“In fact, a couple of weeks ago you would have assumed both would have stayed.

“But circumstances have dictated that and, in a way, you almost feel that right-back has become as important as left-back because of what’s happened in the past fortnight.

“But it seems fairly obvious to me where the main focus needs to be, and while I can certainly see scope and merit in looking in the attacking midfield area, another 10, the most prudent thing to do, if Leeds are to do anything, is to strengthen at the back.”

Leeds have yet to make any January signings, but still have a couple weeks remaining to make any potential additions.

Daniel Farke will be keen to strengthen his options as the club chases automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United league position

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

The Whites are currently fourth in the table, seven points adrift of the top two places.

A 3-0 win over Cardiff City last weekend maintained their position in the standings, with goals from Patrick Bamford, Daniel James and Georginio Rutter sealing all three points.

Leeds have won their last two games, opening the gap to seventh place Sunderland to 11 points.

Next up for the Yorkshire side is a clash at home to Preston North End on 21 January.

Leeds need defensive cover

Farke will be hoping that the club’s hierarchy provides him with the backing to bring in a couple of players this window, as it is clear reinforcements are needed.

There is less of a pressing need to bring in anyone in attack.

Although another playmaker would help the team, there is just a far greater need to bring in defensive cover.

If Leeds can manage both then that’s good, but if they are going to prioritise one position then full-back is absolutely the way to go.