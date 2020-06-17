Phil Hay makes Leeds United promotion prediction

Leeds United are back in action in a matter of days now as the football in the top two tiers in this country returns after three months away.

For fans of the Whites, the wait has been perhaps more agonizing for them than for most given the speculation concerning the fate of the season, but null and void has bitten the dust and now supporters are hoping it’s nearly time to start thinking about the Premier League.

Given previous failures, they won’t be counting their chickens but, even so, it seems as though Phil Hay reckons that 85 points will be enough for Leeds, or anyone else, to begin planning for a top-flight stint.

Hay said on Twitter:

Take a look at this if you dare. 85 points, I reckon. Anyone with 85 points is there https://t.co/5UEKnE80hB — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 16, 2020

The Verdict

It’s a prediction that makes decent sense given where those outside of the top two currently lie in the league with Leeds holding a 7-point advantage over Fulham who are in third.

Many expect it to only be the Cottagers that can potentially reel in the top two and, with Leeds playing Fulham fairly quickly after the restart, the size of that game needs no extra building up.

Win that, and Leeds surely get promoted, whilst Hay feels 85 points is the golden number this time around.