Phil Hay makes Jean-Kevin Augustin prediction on the back of Leeds United exit

Phil Hay has predicted that we will not see Jean-Kevin Augustin in a Leeds United shirt again, citing how he’s been told Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t want the striker at the club.

Leeds moved to sign Augustin in an exciting deal back in January, with the 23-year-old arriving on loan with a view to a permanent move to Elland Road ahead of 2020/21.

However, Augustin has been plagued by injuries at Leeds and has made only three cameo appearances for the club.

In the last week, Augustin has returned to RB Leipzig, with Leeds taking the option to not extend his loan contract until the end of the 2019/20.

There’s talk of Leeds having an obligation to sign Augustin if they win promotion to the Premier League, but Hay’s latest update on his Q&A with The Athletic suggests Augustin will not be returning to Leeds.

He wrote: “I doubt we will see Augustin play for Leeds again.

“From what I’m hearing, there’s very little chance – if any – of Bielsa wanting him moving forward.”

Without Augustin, Leeds are motoring along nicely in the promotion race and beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1 yesterday afternoon.

Patrick Bamford, the man who kept Augustin out of the side, netted his 15th goal of the season in that win, whilst Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich were also on the scoresheet.

The Verdict

There’s little surprise that Bielsa doesn’t want Augustin coming back.

His loan spell was nothing short of a disaster and Leeds need to find an alternative in the summer.

Someone that fits Bielsa’s style of play and can match his training methods might be a unique individual, but Leeds simply have to get that man in.

Thoughts? Let us know!