Phil Hay issues verdict on links between Leeds United and Liverpool man

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has poured cold water on Liverpool midfielder James Milner’s potential move to Leeds United this summer, revealing no one at the Yorkshire club has mentioned the 34-year-old to him as a target.

Milner came through the Whites academy but left to join Newcastle United after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2004.

Leeds look set to return to the top flight this term and reports this season have linked the midfielder with a move to his boyhood club.

Milner has indicated that he wouldn’t be against a move to Elland Road in the future but, in a Q&A for The Athletic, Hay has suggested it is unlikely to happen this summer.

Pressed on whether the move was a possibility, the reliable Leeds source issued his verdict.

He said: “It’s been rumoured constantly but I’m not convinced and no-one at Leeds has mentioned him to me as a target. Financially it would be extremely expensive and as best I can see, Milner is still very much involved in Anfield.

“He was quoted recently as saying that it would feel strange to be playing against Leeds next season – so that probably answers your question.”

The midfielder has made 212 appearances since joining Liverpool in 2015 and helped them win their first Premier League title this term – featuring 35 times.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men moved a step closer to the Premier League with a victory against Swansea City today and now need just four points from the final three games of the season.

The Verdict

There have been a lot of rumours linking Milner with a return to Elland Road but Hay is a trusted source when it comes to Leeds, so you feel this summer may not be when that move happens – if it ever does.

It’s difficult to see the 34-year-old leaving Liverpool this summer after featuring 35 times and helping them to win their first Premier League title.

The door doesn’t seem closed on the move but it certainly appears to be one that will have to wait.