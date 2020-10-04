Phil Hay issues transfer update on potential Leeds United departure amid interest from EFL clubs

Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas has emerged as a transfer target for Blackburn Rovers, as well as Watford according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that Watford were keen on signing the defender, as they looked to strengthen their options at the back this season.

But it appears as though Blackburn Rovers are also believed to be keen on a deal to sign Douglas, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

Douglas made 17 appearances for Leeds last season, as they won a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Yorkshire-based side have since strengthened their options in defence during the summer transfer window, which won’t have come as a surprise, as they look to adjust to life back in the top-flight.

Therefore, it seems likely that Douglas’ game time this season will be limited with Leeds, so a move elsewhere could be the ideal option for him.

Watford are currently sat seventh in the Championship table, after they were beaten by Reading in their most recent match, and they’ll be hoping to get their promotion push back on track in the near future.

Whilst Blackburn have also started this year’s league campaign strongly under Tony Mowbray, with Rovers sat sixth in the second-tier standings after their opening four matches this term.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a solid addition to either team.

Douglas has experience of playing to a high standard in the Championship whilst with both Leeds United and Wolves earlier in his career.

But injuries have prevented him from ‘kicking on’, and it’s not surprising to see his game time restricted this season now that Leeds are in the Premier League.

His experience could be useful to both Watford and Blackburn, who have relatively young squads, and he’s exactly what is needed.