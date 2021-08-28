Phil Hay issues important update on Leeds United’s pursuit of Lewis O’Brien

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds might pull the plug on their pursuit of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

Leeds’ interest in signing the 22-year-old has been well-documented, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side already seeing a bid rejected by the Championship side this summer.

O’Brien has come through Huddersfield Town’s academy ranks, and has gone on to make 85 appearances in total for the Terriers’ first-team.

It appears as though some of his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with the Whites looking at adding him to their squad this summer.

Speaking on the Phil Hay Podcast, the Leeds reporter issued an important update on Leeds’ pursuit of O’Brien, as they edge closer to Deadline Day.

“Leeds then turned to Lewis O’Brien of Championship neighbours Huddersfield Town but soon hit an impasse over the 22-year-old’s fee — they value him at £4 million, Huddersfield want no less than £8 million.

“There is no sign of either club shifting from those positions and the attitude at Elland Road is that they do not need O’Brien enough to make the extra money worth paying.”

Huddersfield are set to return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they take on Berkshire-based Reading, who are struggling at the wrong end of the second-tier standings.

The Verdict:

It seems as though the move is all but off.

Huddersfield are standing firm in their valuation of O’Brien, and it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for him now, as you couldn’t blame him if he wanted to pursue a move to Elland Road with Leeds United.

It’s a bold stance to have by Carlos Corberan’s side, especially if O’Brien isn’t to take this update well heading towards Deadline Day.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Leeds were to come back in with one final offer in the coming days, as they look to finalise a potential deal for O’Brien.