Phil Hay issues important update on Jean-Kevin Augustin’s future at Leeds United

Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan spell with Leeds United is set to come to an end, with The Athletic’s Phil Hay revealing that the loan deal won’t be extended.

Augustin's loan is up today. My understanding is that it won't be extended. Bielsa didn't want to comment on him and said any announcement on whether Augustin will stay longer term will be made another time. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 30, 2020

Augustin has struggled for game time since arriving at Elland Road, and has only made three appearances in total for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He has often been kept out of the starting XI by Patrick Bamford, even though the former Middlesbrough forward has shown inconsistency in front of goal for much of this season.

Augustin has had his fair share of injury problems though, and recently suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring problem that had troubled him earlier in the year.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford heading into the final six matches of this year’s campaign.

The Whites were forced to settle for a point in their last game against Luton Town, and will know that they have to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities if they’re to stand a chance in winning promotion into the Premier League.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear this.

Augustin simply hasn’t made enough of an impact to warrant his loan deal being extended until the end of the season, especially if he’s still struggling with injuries.

I still think that he could have been the ideal striker to challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot in the Leeds squad, but injuries have had a significant impact on his time at Elland Road to date.

Leeds will need to turn their attentions to signing players that are proven in the Premier League next season, as it looks as though Marcelo Bielsa’s side are going to win a long overdue promotion this term.