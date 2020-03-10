Phil Hay issues important update into Leeds United player’s future at the club

Leeds United are certainly making good progress in their quest to win a long-awaited promotion into the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

But more importantly, Bielsa’s side are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham in the second-tier standings, which has got the Elland Road faithful expectant of returning to the top-flight this term after a lengthy absence outside of the Premier League.

It could be an interesting summer ahead for Leeds if they are to win promotion, as a number of players could potentially leave the club as they look to plan for life back in the top-flight.

One of those players that are out of contract in the summer is defender Gaetano Berardi, who has struggled for consistent game time with the Whites this term.

In total, the defender has made 20 appearances across all competitions, and has been behind Ben White and Liam Cooper in the pecking order for much of this year’s campaign.

In a recent Q&A on The Athletic’s website, Phil Hay issued an update on Berardi’s contract situation, and claimed that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the defender sticking around for another season, if Marcelo Bielsa has his way.

The Verdict:

I think he’s deserving of a new deal in the summer.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Berardi would play much of a part this season for Leeds, but he’s been a reliable member of the squad to call upon when needed for Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds need additional depth in defence that’s for sure, as it’s only the club’s younger players behind Berardi in the pecking order at Elland Road in the centre of defence.

I’d be tempted to offer him a one-year deal with the Whites, as he could be a useful option to have even if they’re playing in the Premier League next season.