Phil Hay indicates Leeds United could look to bring in Arsenal player

The Athletic pundit Phil Hay has indicated that Leeds United could make a move to bring in Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sit top of the Championship table at present and are very much on course to gain an automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Spaniard Kiko Casilla has been the preferred option between the sticks this term, making a total of 35 league appearances in which he has kept an impressive 15 clean sheets.

Despite that form, however, doubts have surfaced over his future moving through to next season with a suspension due to a racism charge seeing replaced by youngster Illan Meslier.

Football Insider touch on Hay’s comments and reveal that a recruitment source close to them have said Martinez is one of the lowest earners in the Arsenal squad, a club he has been with for the last 10 years.

During his decade long spell with the Gunners, the former Argentina international has had spells with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday, Getafe, Reading, Rotherham United and Oxford United on loan.

The Verdict

Whilst signing Martinez would provide Bielsa with a number of positives, his lack of first team experience in the Premier League could cause some problems.

The one important job Bielsa has to do this summer, is tie down a number one that will be consistent, trusting and remain between the sticks for the future.

Martinez, who replaced Bernd Leno on Saturday against Brighton, impressed, but was helpless as his side lost 2-1.