Phil Hay highlights Leeds United’s PPG worry

Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United have worries that deciding the season on Points Per Game would leave their place in the Premier League open to a legal battle.

Leeds are keen for the 2019/20 season to conclude as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League the ‘proper way’.

Plans are in place for the season to resume later this month, but if things in the Championship can’t conclude, PPG is a realistic option, with reports stating how Leeds could win promotion in that way without kicking another ball.

However, if the Championship season is curtailed and the Premier League concluded, there could well be opposition to the promotion and relegation.

In his latest article for The Athletic, Hay detailed Leeds’ worry of concluding things by using PPG: “Leeds, however, see PPG as a risky step, even if it took hold with them at the top of the division.

“They have listened to murmurs of discontent in the Premier League and think legal action is likely — or at the very least, possible — if the Championship fails to complete its remaining fixtures and clubs in the top flight try to argue against relegation on that basis. The Football Association has told the Premier League that three of its teams must go down to the second tier regardless of how the season ends — a conclusion based on sporting merit — but the Premier League is yet to confirm publicly that it will adhere to that order.

“As Leeds see it, the completion of both divisions leaves nothing to argue about and no grounds for any legal challenge, so feel it’s better to back themselves and take a chance on the matches they have left.”

The Whites have been back in training for over a week now and their preparations for the resume of the season have taken a significant step this week with a return to contact training in the last couple of days.

When the season does resume, Leeds are looking to make their advantage at the top of the Championship count; Marcelo Bielsa’s side are a point clear of West Brom, but more importantly, seven points separate them and Fulham in third.

The Verdict

These doubts from Leeds are understandable and when you look at all the noises they’ve been making since the postponement began, they’ve been the right ones.

The Whites wants to restart and deserve credit for that. They aren’t hiding behind PPG and whilst there are reasons for that, the players want to get things done properly.

Preparations have been good so far and when the season restarts, we are sure to see a motivated group doing everything they can to win promotion.

