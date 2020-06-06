Phil Hay highlights Leeds United player with uncertain future

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas could be set to leave Elland Road this summer, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The 30-year-old has struggled to make much of an impact for the Whites this season and slipped below Stuart Dallas, Gjanni Alioski, and often even Leif Davis in the pecking order.

Douglas has made just 13 appearances in total for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and is heading into the final 12 months of his contract with Leeds.

It looks set to be an interesting summer for the Yorkshire club, who are top of the Championship and may well be preparing for life in the Premier League.

Speaking on the Phil Hay Show, the trusted Leeds source revealed that the Whites were not particularly focussed on selling players but hinted that Douglas could be set to leave.

On the Scotsman’s future, he said: “He’s always been a player Bielsa likes and rates but his contract’s ticking on now.

“It’s been two years where we’ve all been waiting to see the Douglas we witnessed at Wolves in that season when they cruised the Championship.”

Hay added: “From speaking to the club and from what I’m hearing, I don’t get the sense there’s a great deal of attention being paid to outgoings this summer.

“One of the reasons for that is because they have nailed it down to a point where they don’t have a huge number of excess players. It’s not like the hangover from the 2017/18 season when there were handfuls of professionals that needed to be moved on.

“But Douglas is probably one to watch. He can still play a part but if you were going through the squad and putting a question mark over who might stay and who might go, he falls into the category of ‘not sure’.”

The Scotsman has not been able to recreate the sort of form he showed with Wolves in the Championship, when he grabbed five goals and 14 assists in a single season, but has been a relatively reliable option for Bielsa since his arrival in 2018.

The Verdict

Douglas has not quite lived up to his billing at Elland Road, having joined the club on the back of a sensational season with Wolves in 2017/18.

Offloading the 30-year-old this summer makes a lot of sense. He has fallen down the pecking order at a position that you feel Leeds may look to add some additional strength to in the upcoming window.

With just one year left on his contract, the Whites are running out of time to cash as the could see him walk away for nothing next year.