Jack Harrison's loan exit from Leeds United to Everton has once again significantly weakened the Whites' ranks out wide - and notably for Sean Dyche, it has strengthened Everton's wing contingent.

Harrison joined Leeds on loan in 2018 for three seasons from Manchester City; spending two years under Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship before an extremely strong campaign in the Premier League, where the move turned permanent for a fee of around £11million.

His goals became synonymous with some of the best recent times at Elland Road in recent history; a thumping drive on the final day at Brentford in 2022 to keep Leeds up, a goal in the Whites’ first game in the Premier League for 16 years, and his first senior hat-trick over West Ham United back in January 2022.

But with the reality of relegation looming large, Harrison won’t play a part in Leeds’ revival as they aim to win promotion from the second-tier - and The Athletic’s Phil Hay has labelled the signing of Harrison ‘solid’ on Everton’s behalf for two reasons.

What has Phil Hay said about Jack Harrison signing for Everton?

Speaking to the Blue Room Podcast, Hay was extremely complimentary of the former Manchester City winger, stating that he will be a 'definite asset' for Sean Dyche's side.

Hay said: “It’s a good signing for two reasons. It’s a good signing because on his day, he’s quite clearly a steady Premier League player who can make a difference at that level.

“But it’s also a good signing because he's a player who at points last season, when Newcastle were interested in him, Leeds were holding out for a fee of £35-40million. I’m not sure his form justifies that sort of valuation, but you’re talking about somebody who in the current market would be worth in excess of £20million, £25million, I think.

“He’s gone to Everton on loan because like a lot of players at Leeds, he has a clause in his contract allowing him to do so post-relegation - allowing him to leave on a loan deal if another club agrees to cover his salary for the season ahead, which is exactly what Everton have done - they’ve triggered that.

“It is just a strong signing. Especially given the position Everton are in, I don’t get the impression that for Everton, this will be anything other than a season of trying to be less volatile and steadier than last season.

“Ideally they will want to stay up again, obviously, but do it with a bit more breathing space. When Harrison plays well he is a definite asset, and Everton will be stronger for having him.”

Where will Jack Harrison fit in at Everton?

Everton didn't replace Anthony Gordon in January after his departure to Newcastle, which left just Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil as the out-and-out wide men.

However, with the additions of Arnaut Danjuma and Harrison, it could see Iwobi move to a more central role. Meanwhile, McNeil is out injured and Gray has failed to turn up to training at points over summer - which could see Harrison slot in once his injury is resolved.