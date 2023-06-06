A takeover agreement between Leeds United and 49ers Enterprises is edging closer to being reached, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

The news comes after a report from the Daily Mail surfaced late last night, which explained all sides were hoping that a resolution regarding this takeover bid could be reached before the end of this week.

The 49ers are said to currently value Leeds at £170m following the club's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

As it currently stands, 49ers Enterprises own a 44% stake in the club and are wanting to become the majority shareholders by buying the club from Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizzani’s attention over the past few weeks has almost entirely been put towards trying to complete a takeover of relegated Serie A club Sampdoria, confirming an agreement in principle back on Tuesday last week.

However, a shocking update has emerged since in regard to Radrizzani’s attempt to buy the relegated Serie A club, with Adam Crafton and Hay of The Athletic revealing that the Italian businessman has actually offered Elland Road as collateral to secure a loan in order to complete his buyout of Sampdoria.

What's the latest on Leeds' takeover?

Writing in his latest piece for The Athletic, Hay gave an update on the situation, with a deal now said to be close but not quite done despite the reports from the Daily Mail, Hay said: "If their minority shareholder, 49ers Enterprises, gets its way, a takeover will go through and Leeds will join the raft of European teams controlled by US owners.

"Confidence is growing about a deal to buy-out current majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani, with discussions since the end of last week edging them closer to a deal in principle."

Hay then took to Twitter to provide further updates for Leeds fans clamouring for news, he added: "Not too much to add on the takeover beyond what was written late last week - 49ers Enterprises trying to wrap it up. Wants it finalised, has wanted it finalised for a while now."

Leeds have had to put other matters on hold, he continued: "Other things, head coach etc, pending until process resolved."

However, Hay believes a deal is imminent, he said: "I do think 49ers will get it done. Just needs to actually cross the line."

One fan asked about a potential timescale, Hay responded: "Well, at the first opportunity. It's already June 6. 49ers won't delay until next week if they can do it this week. Needs closed out as rapidly as possible, hence the negotiations since the season finished."

What could a takeover mean for Leeds?

Time is of the essence for the Whites, with the season around nine weeks away from resumption. Leeds need to sort out a director of football or sporting director, as well as a new manager, and multiple issues with the playing squad will need addressing.

As Hay says, they need this done at the first opportunity, so that Leeds supporters can start to believe that their side will achieve success in the Championship later this year.

By offering some financial backing during the upcoming transfer window and making the right decisions around outgoings and incoming coaches, the club's new owners could potentially bring a much-needed feel-good factor back to Elland Road.