Phil Hay explains why current events will hit Leeds United harder than any other club in the Championship

Phil Hay has suggested that the forced EFL break has come at a bad time for Leeds United, and questioned whether Marcelo Bielsa will see it as a positive.

Leeds were flying pre-break and had won five consecutive Championship fixtures, with Bielsa’s side tightening up and keeping five clean sheets on the bounce.

That’s helped Leeds shake off some patchy form at the start of 2020 and move back to the top of the Championship table. More importantly, they’ve been able to establish a seven-point gap to Fulham in third, with the Cottagers stuttering as they look to maintain the pace.

Now, football is on hold until April 30th at the earliest, with Leeds champing at the bit to get going again.

Whilst many will see the break as a chance to refresh and go again during the nine game run-in, Phil Hay believes it hasn’t come at a good time for Bielsa’s men.

He told The Phil Hay Show last week: “The form that Leeds were in and the gap that they have on Fulham, it doesn’t seem to their advantage that this has stopped now.

“Fulham have been clinging on more than anything, but if you’d asked, one of the last teams who would have wanted this would have been Leeds United, and one of the last coaches would have been Marcelo Bielsa.”

Despite that, Hay stated given Bielsa’s meticulous nature, Leeds will still be preparing in self-isolation and likely be raring to go whenever it all kicks off again.

The Athletic reporter continued: “He had the team where he wanted them and the only bonus that I can see is that literally no one in the league trains or works as hard as Bielsa’s team.

“He pushes them harder than any manager.

“So maybe when they come back they’ll actually be better prepared than anybody else for the run-in, but that’s a bit of an unknown and you wouldn’t want to put any money on that.”

QUIZ: Can you name every Leeds United front-of-shirt sponsor from the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who is the current shirt sponsor? 32Red UNIBET No Sponsor Strongbow

The Verdict

There is plenty to discuss here, with the break undoubtedly stopping Leeds in their tracks at a time when they were motoring at a good pace toward the Premier League.

Of course, they’ll have to go again when the season resumes, but that could actually be a good thing when you look at how Leeds usually start in August.

After an extended break, the two seasons under Bielsa have seen Leeds in some electric form; 2018/19 saw them pick up 18 points from the opening 27 available, whilst they put 17 on the board in the current campaign.

Starting again at that level will see them over the line.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!