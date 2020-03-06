Phil Hay explains what Marcelo Bielsa has changed to get Leeds United’s promotion push back on track

Marcelo Bielsa has transformed Leeds United from a side used to mid-table obscurity to one of perennial promotion challenges, with their recent run showcasing his managerial quality.

Having been appointed in the summer of 2018, Marcelo Bielsa has shown what he is about by making Leeds one of the most attractive footballing teams in the division whilst maintaining consistency in their performances, even when results begin to dip.

Last season saw Leeds struggled to recover from a dramatic dip in form around the Easter period which saw them miss out on promotion to Sheffield United, but they have regrouped and look strong candidates to automatic promotion this season with 10 games to go.

Around the festive period and the turn of the New Year, the Whites went through a huge dip in form that saw their 11-point lead to third place cut down to goal difference as they fell to defeat away at Nottingham Forest.

However, after this run, Leeds dusted themselves off and have since not lost a game and have recorded four straight wins to move five points clear of Fulham with only 10 games left to play.

While the performances have always followed a similar pattern of dominance in good areas of the pitch, the dip in form was hard to diagnose to certain issues apart from poor efficiency in both six-yard boxes as Kiko Casilla and Patrick Bamford struggled respectively.

The return of Kalvin Phillips to the lineup seemed to catalyse a remarkable upturn in Leeds’ efforts and they now look in great shape going into the promotion run-in.

Speaking on The Athletics ‘The Phil Hay Show’, Phil Hay tried to outline the characteristics of the side in their contrasting runs of form and how Marcelo Bielsa has reacted to stop the rot. He stated: “In a football sense and in real contrast the Casilla situation it all seems very calm and in control (at Leeds United).

“It feels like Leeds have found their feet in a big way since that big wobble, particularly over the weekend of the Nottingham Forest game.

“It’s interesting, I was looking back through that piece I wrote after the 59-minute presser from Bielsa where he was really struggling to contain himself and it almost got to the point where it was seeming that every question had an agenda behind it and that every question had a subliminal dig at him.

“But I said at the end of it that the impression that you got was that although he was under pressure, results weren’t great and for the first time he was so aware of outside influences, that he gave absolutely no signal at all that he was going to change anything – and he hasn’t changed anything.

“It’s exactly as it was a month-or-so ago.

“There’s been no shift in personnel, particularly. There’s been no shift in tactics or formation either and here we are five points ahead of third place and suddenly looking in good shape again.”

The verdict

Bielsa has always been very vigilant when it comes to his tactical processes, and how he believes that his system will yield results even during the sticky times.

His high-intensity style of play needs the full team’s backing to work properly and once doubt creeps in and halts their progress, the system begins to unravel.

However, even during the bad run at the start of the year, it was clear that the faith of the players was still there and the patience they showed got them through a poor period.

Now, with the players full of confidence, the management style of Bielsa is playing massive dividends as Leeds sit pretty in the automatic promotion places.