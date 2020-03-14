Phil Hay explains what Marcelo Bielsa has changed to bolster Leeds United’s impressive record

Phil Hay believes that Leeds United’s attacking dominance has played a key role in improving their defensive record.

The Whites suffered a bit of a blip earlier this year when they let a sizeable buffer on the play-off spots disappear, leaving them on the cusp of dropping out of the top two.

However a valuable point against Brentford saw them get their season back on track in emphatic fashion.

Leeds United are currently on a run of five games without a defeat – a run which has seen them keep an impressive five clean sheets.

As a result the Whites are now back at the top of the Championship, and assessing what has changed The Athletic writer believes that Bielsa’s tactics deserve a lot of credit.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, Hay said: “I thought that Leeds were really good out of possession last Saturday – particularly at 2-0 to not let Huddersfield really get a sniff of getting back into it.

“We asked Bielsa afterwards that’s changed between this period where they’ve had five wins back to back without conceding a goal, and the period post-Christmas where they were dropping points all over the place where you felt like they deserve to drop points and you didn’t feel like they were playing well.

“He said that that he doesn’t see any difference and he doesn’t see any difference in the performance stats.

In his view – it’s quite an interesting comment – he said that sometimes you deserve to score goals and you don’t, and sometimes you deserve not to concede goals and you do.

“There was definitely a run of bad individual errors in that run, but to the naked eye it seems that the dominance is back to doing what it does best under Bielsa which is keeping the opposition so high up the pitch and giving them so little space to breathe that all they can do is kind of shovel the ball on and wait for the next wave of attacks to start.

“I do think it’s back to the point where it’s keeping the defence a long way from trouble.

“It’s keeping the goalkeeper a long way from trouble and they’re starting to look like they always look when it ticks nicely under Bielsa and with nine games to go it’s the right time to be playing like that.”

The verdict

There’s certainly a positive feeling around Elland Road this season.

Despite their recent slump in form, Leeds United are still in an excellent position to end their 16-year exile from the Premier League after getting back to winning ways.

The hope will surely be that the Whites can kick on to get themselves on a steady run of form between now and the end of the season.

If they can then surely you wouldn’t bet against them going up.