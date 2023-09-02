Highlights Leeds United allowed Luis Sinisterra to join Bournemouth on deadline day to avoid a potential legal battle, as the player was unhappy that a prior loan offer was rejected.

Despite his potential impact in the Championship, it would make little sense for Leeds to keep a player who is determined to leave and potentially cause distractions for the team.

The club still has several strong wide options, including Gnonto, James, Summerville, and Anthony, so they are not short on choices in that position.

Leeds United feared they could face a legal battle with Luis Sinisterra, which is why they allowed the winger to join Bournemouth on deadline day.

Luis Sinisterra signs for Bournemouth

The winger was a big-money signing for the Whites last year, and whilst he had an injury-hit first campaign in England, he did show his quality in the Premier League, scoring five goals in 19 games.

Therefore, he would have been a key figure for Leeds in the Championship had he remained at the club, and he showed how he can influence games at this level by starring in the win at Ipswich last week.

However, Leeds were unable to keep Sinisterra, as he completed a very late switch to the Cherries, with winger Jaidon Anthony moving to Elland Road as part of the deal.

Why did Leeds let Luis Sinisterra leave?

Speaking on deadline day, boss Daniel Farke revealed he was ‘pretty confident’ that the Colombian would stay at the club, so it was a surprise when an agreement was reached with hours to go.

It was also questioned why the 24-year-old was allowed to leave on loan, as Leeds didn’t even recoup a big fee for the player.

It’s no secret that many players in the squad, including Sinisterra, had clauses that would have allowed them to leave on loan this summer, but they expired mid-August.

Yet, writing in the Athletic, journalist Phil Hay explained that Sinisterra was unhappy a temporary switch was blocked, and he was prepared to take legal action if Leeds didn’t sanction a loan before the deadline.

“The release clause in his contract expired midway through August but in his view and that of his camp, Leeds had not honoured the clause as they should have done following a prior approach from Nice, an approach which was rejected.

“United disagreed but as this week wore on, the club were increasingly concerned that obstructing the winger’s exit would result in a protracted court case, stemming from legal objections made by his camp.”

Was this the right decision by Leeds?

Some fans may argue that Leeds should have stuck to their guns, and not let Sinisterra leave because the clause had expired. Even if he had decided to take action, nothing would happen quickly, so, in theory, he could continue to play for the club, and contribute on the pitch.

In reality though, it makes little sense to keep hold of a player who quite clearly is desperate to leave. The fact Sinisterra’s camp would think about legal action suggests he would not at all be happy to stay, and it would just provide another distraction for Farke to deal with, when he wants to be concentrating on the football.

With Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and Jaidon Anthony, Leeds have a range of wide options that virtually all in the Championship would love to have. So, whilst Sinisterra is an excellent player, it’s not like they are short on options out wide.

Now, Farke will want his team to start climbing the table quickly, as they look for a first home win in the league when they take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.