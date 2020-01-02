Phil Hay explains Leeds United man’s latest absence

A tight hamstring ruled Tyler Roberts out of Leeds United’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on New Year’s Day, with the forward’s comeback once again suffering setback.

Leeds picked up a valuable point on the road yesterday as an own-goal from Semi Ajayi ruled out his own second-minute opener.

Yet, Marcelo Bielsa was not able to call on Roberts to be part of his matchday squad, despite the 20-year-old making his comeback in the 5-4 win over Birmingham City just days earlier.

Roberts was absent from the bench as Eddie Nketiah started and Patrick Bamford returned, with a tight hamstring preventing him from featuring against his former side – as per The Athletic’s Phil Hay on Twitter.

Tyler Roberts is here but has a tight hamstring. Left out as a precaution. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 1, 2020

On the whole it has been a frustrating season for Roberts, who missed the opening period with a problem carried over from pre-season.

The playmaker worked his way back into the fold over September and October, before starting and scoring in the win over Queens Park Rangers in early November.

There was a run of four starts for the Welsh international, but a muscular injury in the win over Reading halted his starting role, with a cameo against Birmingham his last outing.

Roberts will hope to shake off this latest problem ahead of a meeting with Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday.

The Verdict

This is really frustrating, especially for Roberts.

Injuries have plagued his entire Leeds career and after a positive run in the side earlier this season, he was brought back down to earth with an annoying blow at Reading.

Again, after working hard to come back, a tight hamstring rules him out of West Brom, with Leeds refusing to take any risks.

Yes, it might have been precautionary, but it doesn’t hide how frustrating it is for all involved.

Thoughts? Let us know!