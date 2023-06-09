Andrea Radrizzani has agreed to sell his majority stake in Leeds United to 49ers Enterprises.

When will the Leeds United takeover go through?

This has been in the pipeline for some time, and had the Whites remained in the Premier League, it was all agreed to go through. With Leeds suffering relegation to the Championship though, that prompted renegotiations between the parties, although there was always a confidence an agreement would be reached.

And, that’s exactly what’s happening, as The Athletic reporter Phil Hay revealed that it’s now been sorted, with the club then following that up with an official announcement on their website.

"Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club. Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon. All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League. Thank you for your continued support. Marching on Together."

The next step will be for the EFL to go through the necessary steps and then to ratify the deal, when the Whites will then be under new ownership.

Unsurprisingly, the update states the first major decision for the 49ers is going to be appointing a new head coach for life back in the Championship, with Sam Allardyce departing following his short-term deal, which expired after the final day of the Premier League.

Leeds set for busy summer

This is great news for Leeds because they need this to happen quickly, and this announcement will end any uncertainty or question marks around what Radrizzani is actually going to do. There are still steps until it's fully ratified, but it now ensures they can start to plan, because a lot of work needs to happen before the new season starts.

The 49ers must have an appointment lined up quickly, and they then need to back the new head coach in the market, as there will be plenty of incomings and outgoings over the coming weeks.

Overall though, this is the news that Leeds fans have wanted for some time, and whilst it's a disappointing end for Radrizzani, he can look back with pride at some of the things he did whilst in charge. But, the past 18 months or so have been tough, and all connected to the club will be looking forward to a new era, which is coming at the right time.