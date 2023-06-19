Rudy Cline-Thomas has joined the Leeds United board, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

Following the recent conclusion of the takeover by 49ers Enterprises, the new ownership's attention has now turned to filling other roles at Elland Road.

One role is the managerial vacancy, with the club said to have begun conducting interviews as of early last week for the role.

Football League World sources revealed to us that there were three candidates leading the way for Leeds United in search of a new head coach: Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan, and Daniel Farke.

However, Brendan Rodgers is set to join Celtic, with Sky Sports revealing he will be reinstated at Celtic Park.

Another role which has been temporarily filled is that of the director of football position. Nick Hammond has been brought in an interim position.

Hammond has signed a short-term contract, which is believed to be three months, with Hay of The Athletic claiming: "Leeds [are] reviewing recruitment department before replacing Victor Orta long-term.

Other roles within the hierarchy are also vacant, with members of the new-look boardroom still to be decided on, too.

What is Rudy Cline-Thomas' role with Leeds?

Hay has explained that Cline Thomas is expected to join the board of directors at Elland Road as it begins to take shape for Paraag Marathe and 49ers Enterprises.

Hay said: "The Athletic has learned that Cline-Thomas is among the candidates for a position on the club’s board of directors, an executive role for a key figure in the investment group funding the acquisition. His appointment, if it materialises as anticipated, will become official once 49ers Enterprises has approval from the English Football League for its 100 per cent buy-out."

It has also been revealed that he is a part of the investment group who have bought the club, Hay added: "He is a member of the pool of main investors brought together by 49ers Enterprises in preparation for its takeover at Elland Road."

What is Cline-Thomas' role with Plymouth? How does that impact Leeds?

Hay explained that the US businessman also has a stake in Plymouth Argyle, and will need to sell his shares before he can be instated in his post at Elland Road, Hay explained: "Last August, a US fund by the name of Argyle Green negotiated the purchase of a 20 per cent stake of Plymouth Argyle for £4million. Cline-Thomas was named among the investors backing the purchase.

"Argyle will share a division with Leeds next term. To comply with EFL regulations and to avoid any conflict of interest as part of 49ers Enterprises’ takeover, Cline-Thomas is expected to cut his ties by disposing of his small stake in Plymouth and gifting it back to the Devon club. It clears the way for Leeds to install him as a director."

Who is Cline-Thomas? Is this a good move for Leeds?

Hay has outlined Cline-Thomas' background. The investor co-founded Mastry, which is "an investment vehicle in 49ers’ territory, San Francisco, which focused on early-stage initiatives and entrepreneurial ideas in its infancy. Uber was one of the companies it put money into, and it is thought that Cline-Thomas’ investment in Leeds is being made via Mastry."

It appears as though things are taking shape behind the scenes and the hierarchy are getting their ducks in a row as they gear up towards the new season.

It is not clear how large Cline-Thomas' role will be, but his background in US sports, and basketball in particular should stand him in good stead to help with operations at the club.