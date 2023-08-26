Highlights Leeds United are still hopeful of completing deals for Nadiem Amiri and Joseph Paintsil before the transfer deadline.

Speculation around Amiri and Paintsil has intensified following the recent signing of Joel Piroe.

Despite some reports suggesting otherwise, it seems that Leeds still believes the bids for Amiri and Paintsil are still on the table.

There remains hope at Leeds United that deals can still be concluded for Nadiem Amiri and Joseph Paintsil this coming week as the transfer deadline looms.

Leeds have been hamstrung for the majority of this summer with many of their dealings outgoings.

Joel Piroe was signed from Swansea City this week, though, in a deal that could potentially rise to £16m should certain add-ons be met. He became the club's fifth arrival of the summer following Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu's signings earlier in the window.

Who are Leeds interested in signing currently?

On the back of Piroe's arrival, speculation around Amiri and Paintsil has intensified.

The Athletic reported that Leeds had agreed a fee with Bayer Leverkusen for attacking midfielder, Amiri, whilst they also claimed that the Whites had tabled a bid to Genk for winger, Paintsil, that was said to total €10m.

What's the latest with Leeds' interest in Amiri and Paintsil?

It was reported overnight by BILD (via Get Football News Germany) that Amiri had turned Leeds down, despite the fact that it had been thought he was ready to fly to the UK to push a move closer to completion.

As for Paintsil, it has been suggested by Dharmesh Sheth that "Leeds are considering withdrawing their offer" for the Genk forward. It's said that "they feel they've made a good and fair offer, but believe Genk have "moved the goalposts" on their valuation".

Further updates from Phil Hay on his live blog for The Athletic prior to Leeds' Saturday fixture with Ipswich Town, suggested that neither deal was dead despite the overnight reports.

He wrote: "Leeds have bids on the table for Nadiem Amiri at Bayer Leverkusen and Joseph Paintsil at Genk. There are conflicting reports about them but our understanding as of yesterday evening was that Leeds don't think either bid is dead."

As we head into the final days of the summer transfer window, he added: "It's fast moving at this stage of the window though."

What do Leeds need to do in the remaining week of the window?

The signing of Piroe is the key one for Leeds, giving them a striker to rival Patrick Bamford when he's fit again. Piroe scored on debut for Leeds today at Ipswich.

Daniel Farke's squad is also, quite obviously, short of a playmaker to play in the No.10 position, which is why there's an interest in Amiri.

In terms of Paintsil, you feel he'd be an addition to cover an outgoing. Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto have been absent in recent weeks amid transfer speculation, but are both back in the fold, started and scored at Ipswich this afternoon in a 4-3 win.

However, there's still a chance that an offer too good to turn down comes in this week.

Elsewhere, Leeds probably need another body in midfield given they are relying on teenager, Archie Gray, at the moment. More depth at full-back also wouldn't go amiss, with Byram picking up an injury at Ipswich having started at left-back.