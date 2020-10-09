Phil Hay details update on reported Leeds United pursuit of EFL player

Norwich City have retained the service of midfielder Todd Cantwell until now, with Phil Hay revealing that it has been the player’s camp that have been pushing talk of a move to Leeds United.

Leeds have missed out on a midfielder deal in the European market and if they want a domestic signing, time is running out and the window has entered its final week.

Cantwell’s name continues to float around, but Phil Hay has told his podcast that the talk of Leeds moving for the Norwich midfielder is all coming from the player’s camp.

Quiz: Do Norwich City and Ipswich Town have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs shirts are sponsored by Adidas. Yes No

Addressing the transfer talk on the Phil Hay Show podcast, The Athletic correspondent said: “They’ve been cool on Cantwell since the rumours came to light on the Sunday of the Sheffield United game.

“My understanding is that it’s been Cantwell’s camp and his agent who’ve been pushing this as much as Leeds have. I think that’s where a lot of the information’s coming from.

“It’s not to say, again, that they don’t like Cantwell or they don’t see ability in him, but in the way that they were getting on with [Michael] Cuisance and the way that they were getting on with Raphinha, and I know they’ve got longer to think about Cantwell, but it hasn’t felt as if that one was really tugging at them, certainly not towards the back end of the international window.”

Cantwell scored six goals and registered two assists for Norwich last season in the Premier League, but couldn’t help Daniel Farke’s side slipping to relegation.

He started the opening two fixtures of the Championship season, but since reports of Leeds’ reported interest in Cantwell emerged, he’s been out of the squad.

Farke’s side have suffered back-to-back defeats in those fixtures.

The Verdict

If it is Cantwell’s camp pushing for the move, it explains why he’s found himself out of the picture at Norwich.

The international break coincides with the end of the window and that’s probably a good thing for Cantwell. If he gets his move, great, and if he doesn’t he can get his head down and win back Farke’s trust.

It does seem like Leeds might be a little bit of a pipedream for the player.

Thoughts? Let us know!