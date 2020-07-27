Phil Hay details update on Marcelo Bielsa’s future at Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa is yet to sign a new contract with Leeds United, but parties remain confident of the Whites retaining the 65-year-old’s service ahead of their Premier League return.

Leeds have been transformed by Bielsa over the course of the last two seasons, with the Argentine overseeing the club’s promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

The Premier League awaits Leeds, but before they embark on pre-season in a couple of weeks, Bielsa’s future has to be resolved, with a new contract set to be on the table.

Phil Hay at The Athletic has moved to offer an update on the future of Bielsa, stating nothing has been signed, but there’s a confidence of retaining the head-coach.

In response to a fan, he wrote: “Checked at Bielsa’s end earlier. Nothing signed yet but they’re very confident it will get done. They’ve always been confident it would get done.”

Bielsa’s side stormed to the Championship title during the run-in, making short work of their rivals in the promotion race.

Leeds won seven games after the restart and dropped only five points, leaving them 10 clear of West Bromwich Albion by the end of the 46th game of the season.

The Baggies did join Leeds in the Premier League in the end, with Brentford, Fulham, Cardiff City and Swansea City now competing in the play-offs.

The Verdict

This is great news for Leeds and, as they embark on an important summer, this is the key piece of business that needs doing.

With Bielsa around, they will be competitive in the Premier League, but if he was to leave unexpectedly, you could see the squad struggling.

It sounds like that eventuality will not be happening, so Leeds’ focus can be on recruitment and shaping Bielsa’s squad for the new season.

