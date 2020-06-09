Phil Hay details key Leeds United preparations for June 21st

Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United will either play in-house games or friendlies against other clubs as they look to step up their preparations for the return of the Championship later this month.

Leeds have had their promotion push placed on hold for three months now, but they’re edging towards a return, with it confirmed that their clash with Cardiff City will take place on June 21st.

As Marcelo Bielsa’s side step up their training with that date in mind, Hay has confirmed in a Q&A with The Athletic that Leeds are planning to play in-house games or friendlies.

Bielsa’s side plan on playing a ‘couple’ of these fixtures, with a view to hitting the ground running in the first two weeks of the season’s restart.

A trip to Cardiff is backed up by a mouth-watering cash with Fulham at Elland Road, with Leeds looking to stay ahead of the chasing-pack, which is led by Scott Parker’s side.

Leeds are top of the Championship table as things stand, a point clear of West Brom. Seven points separate Leeds and Fulham, though, with Bielsa’s side in the perfect position to cash-in and win automatic promotion.

The Verdict

This is the approach that a number of clubs have opted to take and given Bielsa’s depth of preparation, Leeds were always going to play friendlies.

Who they go up against will be interesting, though, as you feel that Leeds will want to prepare themselves against elite opposition to make sure they are ready to hit the ground running.

Those first two games are vital for Leeds and they need to make sure they collect points to keep Fulham away from the top-two hunt.

