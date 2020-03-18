Phil Hay details key Leeds United injury update

Phil Hay believes that the current EFL enforced break will give Jean-Kevin Augustin an opportunity to overcome his injury concerns ahead of the Sky Bet Championship run-in.

Augustin joined Leeds on a short-term loan deal in the January transfer window from German giants RB Leipzig but has struggled to make the desired impact as the Frenchman has been struggling with a hamstring injury since his arrival in Yorkshire. The former French youth international spent the first half of the season in his homeland with AS Monaco but was drafted in by Bielsa to spearhead the club’s charge for a return to the Premier League.

The Leipzig loanee is yet to start a competitive fixture for Leeds since his arrival at the club, with the forward making three appearances from the bench during his spell with the Whites. However, with the EFL being suspended to the 3rd of April, Phil Hay believes that he might have enough time to recover to play a huge part in the final nine games of the season, he told The Athletic: “Augustin trained towards the back end of last week and appears to be over his hamstring strain.

“How quickly he would have come back into the 18 is for Bielsa to know but this break is a chance for him to get properly up to speed.”

Hay also gave his verdict on both Kalvin Philips and Adam Forshaw who had both been struggling with their respective injuries in recent weeks. Phillips had been in and out of the side over the last few weeks after picking up an issue with his leg that kept him out of their West Yorkshire derby victory over Huddersfield Town.

Forshaw faces a much longer spell on the sidelines having injured his hip with the midfielder not set return to the first-team picture until the start of pre-season. Hay provided an update on both Phillips and Forshaw, he said: “Kalvin Phillips’ leg problem wasn’t serious, so there are no real concerns there. He’s fine.

“Adam Forshaw is longer term and was due to take part in pre-season following his operation. He’ll need plenty of fitness work once he’s fully over the surgery.”

This will come as good news to a host of Leeds United supporters, especially with the news surrounding Kalvin Phillips, as he has played a huge role in United’s season so far with his tireless and important work in the middle of midfield. The enforced break will give players like Phillips and Augustin an opportunity to work their way back up to maximum fitness as they look to win one of the most valuable promotions that football has to offer.

The Verdict

Phil Hay’s insight here will come as good news to Leeds United supporters who were left wondering if they were ever going to see the best that Augustin has to offer. The striker came to the club with a huge reputation as a striker who could score the goals to get them back into the Premier League, but as of now that is yet to happen. The break appears to have come at the right time for the Frenchman as it will give him invaluable time to recover from his hamstring injury and to get back to his best.

The news of Kalvin Phillips’ recovery will also be great for Leeds fans as he has been so instrumental in everything Leeds have done this season. His work in the middle of the park allows the likes of Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez to stay forward and create opportunities, knowing that should the ball fall loose Phillips will be there to win it back for his side. Ben White has deputised in his absence and has put in impressive performances but to be able to put White and Phillips back in their natural positions will be a huge boost for Bielsa.

It is also great to see that there has been given a timescale for Forshaw’s injury as he has been a vital member of the squad this season and will continue to be such a valuable member if they are to return to the Premier League.