Phil Hay details infuriating Leeds United injury news

Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem as Leeds United gear up for the return of Championship football, as per The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Augustin has been limited to just three appearances and around 50 minutes of football since joining Leeds from Red Bull Leipzig in the Janaury transfer window.

The 22-year-old, brought in to provide cover for Patrick Bamford following Eddie Nketiah’s return to Arsenal, penned a loan move to Elland Road, with Leeds holding the option to make it permanent in the summer.

A hamstring problem has been the cause of Augustin’s lack of game time, however various reports have claimed that the striker has been working extra hard to get fully into shape ahead of Leeds’ return to Championship action.

But now, Hay has revealed that Augustin has suffered a fresh setback, suffering a recurrence of his hamstring strain that could put him the sidelines for even longer.

Leeds face Cardiff City in South Wales in their first game back on the 21st of June, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side look to hit the ground running in their bid for automatic promotion.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a massive blow for Leeds and it’s such frustrating news for Bielsa and fans alike.

Leeds fans haven’t been able to see the best of Augustin just yet, and they would have been eager to see him in action after hearing how hard he’s been working to get up to full fitness.

But this seems to be another big setback for the striker, and it puts even more pressure on Patrick Bamford ahead of the final nine games of the season.