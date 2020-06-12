Phil Hay details further Jean-Kevin Augustin disappointment for Leeds United

Phil Hay has revealed that Jean-Kevin Augustin is facing a battle to take part in any of the remaining nine games of Leeds United’s season.

Leeds have been dealt a blow in terms of Augustin’s fitness, with the 22-year-old picking up a recurrence of the hamstring injury that was hampering him pre-postponement.

During the postponement, Augustin has worked hard to get himself into contention to play Leeds’ remaining nine fixtures, but this setback could end his season, as per Hay’s latest column for The Athletic.

“Leeds are still to comment on the severity of his latest injury but sources have indicated to The Athletic that Augustin faces a battle to play in any of their remaining nine fixtures.”

Augustin made three cameo appearances on the back of arriving at Elland Road in January, with his minutes totalling just below 50.

In that time he failed to score a goal or register an assist, whilst Patrick Bamford retained his place in the side as Marcelo Bielsa’s main man in attack.

Bamford has started all-but two of Leeds’ 37 fixtures so far this season, scoring 13 goals in the process and tormenting defenders with his relentless work.

In addition to Bamford, Bielsa has Tyler Roberts, who pre-postponement, was coming into some good form.

The Verdict

This is a further blow for Leeds and really disappointing.

Augustin had clearly worked very hard to get fit and your initial disappoint is with him.

He’s not impressed since signing for Leeds and was meant to be using these nine games to convince he’s good enough for a long-term deal at Elland Road.

This just pushes the future into further doubt.

Thoughts? Let us know!

