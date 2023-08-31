Highlights Leeds United may miss out on Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor as there has been no indication that Burnley would enter talks for a deal.

Phil Hay has told The Square Ball podcast that Burnley have given Leeds United no indication that they would enter talks over a deal for defender.

Leeds have added multiple players to their first-team squad this summer, but one area that Farke is looking to add to is at left-back, where speculation was rife earlier in the summer over Junior Firpo's future.

The Spaniard was disappointing last season and whilst Ryan Manning was linked as a replacement, as well as Luke Thomas, there could be a late move to bring Taylor to Elland Road.

Any move for the 29-year-old would be a reunion, of course, with Taylor having played for the Whites between 2014 and 2017, playing 104 times for Leeds before leaving for Burnley in 2017, scoring three and assisting a further 13 during his time in West Yorkshire.

He's since gone on to make 190 appearances for the Clarets. Taylor has been said to be a target for Leeds all summer, according to Hay writing in The Athletic. The move hasn't progressed since he reported it, but he has since maintained that it is one to keep an eye on during the final week or so of the transfer window.

Taylor is dependable and obviously has promotion-winning experience, having gone up with Burnley last season, which would be a welcome addition to the Elland Road dressing room.

That experience is important, as is his familiarity with the club he played, who are still in need of at least one full-back before the end of the window, as there have been issues on both defensive flanks.

Leo Hjelde and Sam Byram are currently being utilised at left-back in Firpo's absence, but it is neither player's primary position; however, it is with Taylor. Jamie Shackleton has also been utilised briefly there, in the win over Ipswich Town.

What's the latest on Leeds' pursuit of Charlie Taylor?

Hay spoke via The Square Ball podcast and claims that Burnley have no intention of allowing the left-back to depart.

He said: "Despite what they’ve tried, Burnley have not shown any inkling or intention of letting him go. This is the part of the window where things change rapidly. Players themselves are saying, ‘I’m not playing, I need to go’.

"Farke thinks Byram will be back on the other side of the international break, but it has to be a bit of a concern given Byram's injury record is something that's a bit of an issue.

"They do have Junior Firpo but on the obvious front it wouldn't seem a bad idea to get someone in there [at left-back]."

Leeds' search for a left-back?

Taylor would be a solid signing for the Whites. He is a player that knows the club, one with know-how in both the Championship and Premier League, who has experience of winning the division.

He's not flashy or exciting, but can operate at a high level in the Championship, and it would be a blow for Leeds not to sign a left-back, especially with Luke Thomas joining Sheffield United.

They are running out of time and options, and perhaps are hoping Burnley's position changes before the deadline tomorrow, with the Clarets hoping to re-sign Ian Maatsen of Chelsea ahead of the deadline, which may open the door for Taylor to depart.