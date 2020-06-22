Phil Hay details absent Leeds United man’s return schedule

Phil Hay has revealed that it was a muscle strain keeping Barry Douglas out of the Leeds United squad in Cardiff City yesterday, but he should be back heading into the Fulham clash next week.

Leeds were beaten 2-0 in Cardiff, with mistakes from Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper allowing Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel to do the damage.

Amongst the notable absentees in the Leeds squad was Douglas, with the Scot not making an enlarged bench.

In response to that, The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has shared an update on Douglas, confirming that it was a muscle strain keeping the 30-year-old out, but Leeds are expecting him back in training this week as they build towards a massive clash with Fulham at Elland Road.

It's a muscle strain keeping Barry Douglas out today. He's due back in training next week. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 21, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa’s side remain level on points with West Brom at the top of the Championship table, whilst Fulham are still seven points adrift of the pair after losing to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Parker’s side head to Elland Road next Saturday at 3pm, with the weekend shaping up into a huge weekend for the promotion race. On Friday, West Brom take on Brentford, whose win at Fulham thrust them into the race for the top-two.

The Verdict

It hasn’t quite been the year Douglas would have hoped for with Leeds, but his absence is still an issue for Bielsa.

He’s got quality and experience, which is going to be vital for Leeds as they search for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Scot has been there and done it with Wolves, which makes you think that having him in the dressing room would be a major plus for Leeds.

Thoughts? Let us know!