Phil Hay delivers verdict on Aleksandar Mitrovic flashpoint in wake of Leeds United v Fulham

Phil Hay is expecting Aleksandar Mitrovic to receive a suspension on the back of the officials missing his challenge with Ben White in Leeds United’s victory over Fulham at Elland Road.

Leeds were 3-0 winners yesterday afternoon and impressed in a huge fixture at Elland Road, but Mitrovic’s challenge on White inside two minutes was a big talking point that was missed by the officials.

As White cleared on two minutes, Mitrovic arrived late on the scene, crashing an elbow into the face of the 22-year-old. Leeds’ bench appealed, but the Serbian got away with the challenge and completed 90 minutes.

And, in the eyes of Phil Hay, he believes there’s going to be a ban coming the striker’s way.

He wrote in his Q&A on The Athletic: “It should have been a red, all day long. And I’m certain that the FA will look at that on Monday.

“Suspension incoming, or their certainly should be.”

The win for Leeds moved them back to the top of the Championship table and 10 points ahead of Fulham. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have an eight-point lead over third, with promotion firmly in their sights now.

Scott Parker’s side have a uphill battle on their hands if they want the top-two, though, with a potential ban for their main man, Mitrovic, an added headache for the Cottagers.

Mitrovic’s challenge on White was shocking and most people are going to be in agreement that he deserves a ban on the back of it.

It was a risky challenge and Parker isn’t going to be impressed with his striker if he’s sat on the sidelines in the next three games.

Fulham are up against it and need to turn results around, but that’s going to be tough without Mitrovic.

