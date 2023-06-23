The Athletic's Phil Hay believes that German defender Robin Koch will leave Elland Road in the near future amid interest from his homeland, though he is doubtful that Manchester United is the next destination.

Koch is one of a number of Leeds players to be linked with the exit door following relegation, with Frankfurt said to be angling a move to bring the 26-year-old back to Germany.

More recently, reports had suggested that a shock move to Erik Ten Hag's side was being explored, with the Red Devils in the market for fresh defensive options ahead of the off-season.

It arrived as a surprise as Koch, typically speaking, is not one of the few Leeds players who could be envisaged to land a 'big' move of that nature after the season the club have had, and indeed, Phil Hay believes that there not much possibility of that happening.

What has Phil Hay said about Manchester United's reported interest in Robin Koch?

Speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Hay explained: "There is some German interest in Koch, I remain to be convinced that he will be joining Manchester United.

"Have to be honest, but I do think he'll go. From what I've been told, I just don't think he can leave on a free transfer.

"He can go on loan for a season and then go on a free next season, because he has 12 months left on his contract. That is common sense. That is not the same as saying he can go on a free transfer this summer."

Does Robin Koch have a future at Leeds United?

Hay's comments appear to suggest not, with suitors seemingly forming an orderly queue for his services now that he is more attainable following Leeds' return to the Championship.

Koch did not really stand out during his time at Leeds, but he has probably done enough to warrant a move back to a top flight league, and with close to 200 Premier League and Bundesliga appearances coupled with eight caps for Germany, his name carries pedigree, too.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Leeds cannot afford to keep him on and must try and strike a permanent departure this summer, as the option of loaning him for a season before release would represent a monumental loss on the £11.5m outlay they forked out nearly three years prior.

At this point, it looks as though Leeds may have to accept losing the 26-year-old on a cut-price deal just to avoid losing him for nothing.