Phil Hay delivers update on complicated transfer lingering at Leeds United

RB Leipzig and Leeds United remain locked in dispute over Jean-Kevin Augustin, with the striker’s future up in the air on the back of his loan spell at Elland Road.

Leeds took Augustin on back in January, but the Frenchman managed only three appearances for the Whites and didn’t have the impact required, despite Leeds having the obligation to sign the player if they won promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side stormed to promotion and the Championship title without the 23-year-old, whose loan was ended on June 30th.

However, Phil Hay at The Athletic has looked to provide further insight into situation surrounding the striker, with there an ‘obligation’ to buy clause in his Leeds deal if the club were promoted.

Hay wrote: “They are still on the hook for Jean-Kevin Augustin, the French forward signed on loan from RB Leipzig in January.

“Augustin was due to sign permanently for around £18 million if Leeds won promotion but a combination of injuries and the player’s attitude put off Bielsa.

“That deal looks increasingly likely to end in a legal dispute as Leipzig push for the money they were promised and Leeds attempt to wriggle out of a transfer they no longer want to complete.”

In the end, it was Bamford that fired Leeds to promotion with 16 goals.

He, combined with the likes of Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich, found their goalscoring boots towards the end of the campaign and left Leeds winning the Championship by 10 points.

Attention has now turned to Leeds’ return to the Premier League and finding the suitable back-up for Bamford and Tyler Roberts in the attack.

The Verdict

The situation surrounding Augustin is going to get messy and, as Hay states, a legal battle does feel like it’s on the horizon.

You can make a case for both sides of the argument: Leeds don’t want to stump up £18m for a player they don’t want, but Leipzig want the cash that was promised on the back of Leeds’ promotion.

You feel this is going to be an ongoing saga right through the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know!