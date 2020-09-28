Phil Hay delivers update amid Leeds United transfer links with EFL player

Phil Hay has appeared to cool speculation linking Todd Cantwell with a move to Leeds United, after speaking in his Athletic Q&A at the weekend.

Leeds have been linked with Cantwell over the course of the weekend, with Nick Mashiter of the Press Association claiming that the Whites are in talks with Norwich over a £15million deal for the midfielder.

Cantwell was left out of the squad as Norwich were defeated by AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, too, adding fuel to the speculation linking him with a move to Elland Road.

Quiz: Have Norwich City ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Norwich ever loaned out Max Aarons? Yes No

But Hay has seemingly poured cold water on the speculation, after speaking in his Q&A session on The Athletic following Leeds’ 1-0 win over Sheffield United at the weekend.

Hay said: “All I can say is that sources at this end are playing that one down.”

Cantwell enjoyed a positive individual campaign in the Premier League with Norwich last season, scoring six goals and producing two assists for the Canaries as they were relegated from the top-flight.

He’s yet to score or assist in the Championship thus far this season, though, in what has been a tough start to the campaign for Daniel Farke’s side.

The Verdict

Hay is usually very reliable when it comes to all things Leeds, so it’s a surprise to see him somewhat cast doubt on this speculation.

Cantwell would be a good addition for Leeds, though. He is still young and has a lot of things to improve on, but he did well in the Premier League last term.

He is a creative player who would fit into Leeds’ style of play, but his success would all depend on whether he’s physically fit enough to work under Marcelo Bielsa.