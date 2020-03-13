Phil Hay delivers striking comparison between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table with a convincing 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town at Elland Road last weekend.

Goals from Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford proved to be enough for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they moved seven points clear of third-placed Fulham in the second-tier standings with nine games remaining of this year’s campaign.

Speaking on The Phil Hay show, Hay admitted that Ayling’s early goal set the tone for the game against the Terriers, and claimed that Danny Cowley’s side never recovered from the defender’s stunning strike on Saturday.

“The Ayling goal was absolutely immense.

“I think that the kind of standard scruffy goal like Bamford’s in the second half would have been a kick in the teeth for Huddersfield, but Ayling’s was like completely breaking the jaw and they (Huddersfield) never really got over that.”

The journalist also went on to state that both teams are going in completely different directions, with Leeds well on their way to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this term.

“Cowley didn’t try to pretend afterwards that they had, you know, he kind of said there were moments in the game where Huddersfield could have got back into it, moments in the game where they may have been better, but I think all-round he didn’t feel like Huddersfield had the beating of Leeds on Saturday.

“It did feel like it was one club who will reach the Premier League and one club who are trying to get themselves in order to have a better season in the Championship next year.”

Leeds’ game against Cardiff City has been postponed this weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak, with no fixtures in the EFL due to take place until 3rd April at the earliest.

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Hay here.

Huddersfield certainly didn’t disgrace themselves by any stretch of the imagination against Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but Ayling’s early goal would have been a real blow for Danny Cowley’s men.

Leeds are a team that are on the up, whilst Huddersfield definitely have one eye on next year’s campaign after a poor first season back in the Championship this term.

The Terriers have shown improvement in recent weeks, but must find positive results when they return to action later this year after the postponement of EFL fixtures until 3rd April.