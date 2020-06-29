Phil Hay delivers key Pablo Hernandez update ahead of Leeds United v Luton Town

Pablo Hernandez is not fully over the hamstring problem that’s been troubling him lately, but he’s put himself forward to be in contention for Leeds United’s meeting with Luton Town tomorrow evening.

Leeds have played twice since the 2019/20 season restarted, with Hernandez missing the loss at Cardiff City and only managing the second-half of the 3-0 victory over Fulham at the weekend.

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old was exceptional, assisting Jack Harrison’s goal and turning the momentum in Leeds’ favour after a decent spell of Fulham pressure heading into half-time.

That outing on Saturday looks all the more impressive now, with Phil Hay revealing that Hernandez isn’t quite 100% yet after a hamstring problem.

Despite that, he’s in contention to face Luton at Elland Road tomorrow evening, but it is not yet clear if he will make the starting XI.

Hernandez on media duty this afternoon. Says he's not 100% after his hamstring strain but is available to play tomorrow night. Not sure if he's starting yet. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 29, 2020

On Saturday, Patrick Bamford gave Leeds a first-half lead, but their performance was poor and Hernandez replaced the striker at half-time.

From there, Marcelo Bielsa’s side grew. Ezgjan Alioski scored a second goal, before a beautiful ball from Hernandez set up Harrison, who made no mistake in the 71st minute in trebling Leeds’ lead.

The Whites are now top of the Championship table and looking to take another step towards promotion by beating Luton.

The Verdict

It’s good news that Hernandez is in contention for Leeds as they go up against Luton, whilst knowing he isn’t fully fit makes his performance against Fulham that little bit more impressive.

He was exceptional against Fulham and really turned the game. His passing was excellent, whilst his vision for Harrison’s goal was out of this world.

Leeds need him to carry this level of form through the remaining seven games to get them over the line in the race for the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know!