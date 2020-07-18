Phil Hay delivers exciting update on Marcelo Bielsa’s new Leeds United contract

Leeds United do not expect any trouble when it comes to renewing manager Marcelo Bielsa’s contract ahead of their return to the Premier League, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

West Bromwich Albion’s 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town means Leeds are guaranteed a place in the top two and automatic promotion to the Premier League.

It has been 16 years since the Whites were last a top-flight side and they have the chance to win the Championship title against Derby County at Pride Park today.

Bielsa was appointed in the summer of 2018 in order to help Leeds return to the Premier League and he has done just that at the second time of asking.

The Argentine has become something of a cult figure among the Elland Road faithful but his contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season.

Last summer, there has been uncertainty over whether Bielsa would return for a second season with Leeds but it appears there is not the same concern over him signing for a third.

According to Hay, the Yorkshire club do not expect any trouble when it comes to renewing the 64-year-old coach’s contract.

It is understood there have been recent hints that Bielsa would have been open to signing for a third year in the Championship had it come to it and that a reduction in salary wouldn’t have been an issue.

The Verdict

This is a hugely encouraging report and really exciting news from a Leeds perspective.

The Argentine coach has helped the Whites return to the Premier League and ended their 16-year absence – he will surely go down in the club’s history whatever happens next term.

The fact he looks likely to return is a huge boost and means they can build on the progress made this season, rather than having to start a new.

What a weekend this is turning out to be for Leeds, can it get better for them at Pride Park? You certainly wouldn’t bet against it!