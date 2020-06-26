Phil Hay delivers clarity on Leeds United’s eagerness to land 23-year-old

Phil Hay has moved to deliver clarity after Leeds United were recently linked with the signing of Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia.

Read Norwich have recently claimed that Leeds have made an enquiry for Buendia, as the Whites gear up for a potential return to the Premier League next season.

Buendia has been a key player for Norwich in their battle for Premier League survival this term, after the creative midfielder scoring eight goals and produced 17 assists for the Canaries last term.

This season, the 23-year-old has produced seven assists for the struggling Canaries, and he is likely to attract attention should Norwich get relegated back down to the Championship this season.

Speaking in the recent edition of the Talking Shutt podcast, Hay has revealed that Buendia is a player who Leeds like the look of, but whether they are “dead set” on going out to sign him this summer is uncertain.

Hay said: “[He’s] definitely someone they’re aware of, although I don’t think, at this stage, somebody that they’d be dead set on going for. [Leeds are] absolutely interested in him in the sense that they like him, and they like his ability and I do, too.”

Leeds will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, as they prepare to take on promotion rivals Fulham in what promises to be a huge game at Elland Road.

The Verdict

If Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, then I believe that Buendia would be an excellent signing for the Whites.

He was absolutely fantastic as Norwich won promotion from the Championship last term, and he has still managed to create seven assists in what has been a dismal season for the Canaries thus far.

It would be a coup for Leeds to sign him, as there are bound to be plenty of sides interested in the playmaker’s signature this summer.