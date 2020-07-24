Phil Hay confirms Leeds United’s interest in Arsenal player

Leeds United are reportedly keen on Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Martinez has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Gunners since coming into the starting XI in place of Bernd Leno who has been ruled out through injury.

The Argentinian shot-stopper has kept nine clean sheets in 21 appearances for Arsenal this season, and will be hoping he can add one more to that tally in the final game of the season against Watford on Sunday.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Martinez though, with the goalkeeper likely to be demanding regular first-team football in the near future.

A move to Elland Road could be tempting for Martinez though, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side planning for life back in the Premier League.

Leeds finished top of the Championship table, and ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in the second-tier, which certainly makes for impressive reading.

Marcelo Bielsa is likely to be keen to add to his squad ahead of their long-awaited return to the top-flight, and it seems as though a goalkeeper is top of his wish-list.

Illan Meslier has recently signed permanently for the Whites, but uncertainty remains as to whether Kiko Casilla will remain with the club ahead of next year’s league campaign.

The Verdict:

This would be a real coup for Leeds if they pull this off.

Martinez has been brilliant for Arsenal since coming into the starting XI, and these impressive showings won’t have gone unnoticed heading towards the summer transfer window.

Leeds need a goalkeeper that is capable of performing to a high standard in the Premier League, and Martinez has shown that he can do just that.

He’d suit Bielsa’s style of play as well, as his distribution has been hugely impressive with both Arsenal and Reading (in a loan spell) in the past.

It’s a move that makes sense for both parties involved.