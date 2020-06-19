Phil Hay casts Jean-Kevin Augustin’s future at Leeds United into fresh doubt

Phil Hay has suggested that Leeds United could opt not to extend Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan until the end of the season, as doubt continues to surround the striker’s fitness.

Leeds signed Augustin in the January transfer window, but he’s made just three cameo appearances and had a troublesome hamstring throughout.

He’s struggling with that hamstring problem at the moment and will not make the trip to Cardiff City on Sunday.

The 23-year-old’s loan deal runs to the end of June and although Leeds do have an option to sign him permanently at the end of this loan, Hay has detailed why he might be heading back to RB Leipzig over the next two weeks.

“He’s still here in the sense that he’s still in Leeds,” he said on the Phil Hay Show podcast.

“But, on the basis that he’s unlikely to be fit before the end of the season, they need to make a decision on whether or not to have him around the training ground for COVID-19 restrictions as much as anything else. There are limits on who can go there and the way they’ve managed it has been very tight.

“The long and short of it is that he’s struggled to get up to speed with Bielsa and his body has struggled with it.”

Hay added: “His loan, as loans do, will end at the end of June and it will be interesting to see whether or not Leeds will extend that to the end of the season because in a financial sense, if he isn’t available it wouldn’t make a huge amount of sense.”

Leeds begin the Championship run-in on Sunday at Cardiff, before a further eight games as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

They enter the weekend top of the Championship, but with West Brom in action on Saturday, they can leapfrog Marcelo Bielsa’s side at the top.

Additionally, Leeds will have an eye on Fulham, who take on Brentford tomorrow lunchtime. They are seven points adrift of the Whites and looking to break into the top-two.

The Verdict

This is an interesting take on Augustin’s situation and should Leeds not renew his loan, they are piling the pressure on Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts.

Augustin is, of course, struggling to get fit, but this is going to feel like an intense nine games and Leeds might be better served keeping him around.

However, there are pros and cons, with this Augustin decision a big one.

