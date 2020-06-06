Phil Hay addresses Gaetano Berardi’s Leeds United future

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi is expected to stay at Elland Road until at least the end of the 2019/20 Championship season, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The English second tier is set to get back underway on the 20th of June and expected to run until early August.

That has raised issues over contracts, with some player’s deals set to expire at the end of June and many loan spells ending in May.

The Whites have agreed extensions for many of their loan players and it appears Berardi, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the month, will also be available.

According to Hay, the Swiss defender is expected to remain with the Yorkshire club until the end of the season and could stay on longer than that.

Leeds are top of the Championship as things stand and will be determined to finish the season with a flourish to ensure they can secure promotion to the Premier League.

Berardi has been little more than a bit-part player this term but provides vital cover at centre-back – with Ben White and Liam Cooper the only other central defenders in the senior squad.

The 31-year-old joined Leeds from Sampdoria in 2014 and has gone on to make 150 appearances for the Whites since.

The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict

Hay’s update is good news for Leeds, who will need Berardi as cover for the last nine games of the Championship season.

With the fixtures set to be played in a reduced period, injury issues and the way clubs are able to deal with them could be pivotal in the run-in.

We’ve seen Berardi step up in place of Cooper on a number of occasions this season and you feel they may need him to do that again over the next few months.

Beyond that, it is going to be interesting how they approach the Swiss defender’s future and whether they feel he is up to the Premier League.