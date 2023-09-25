You'd be hard-pressed to find many critics of Cesc Fabregas' genuine world-class quality.

Now managing the reserve and youth teams of Serie B outfit Como, the 110-cap ex-Spanish international enjoyed a glittering career in the game that only a tiny handful of players can ever dream of rivaling, winning the World Cup, two European Championships and multiple domestic titles with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona.

The creative kingpin's legacy lives on beyond the white line, but off the pitch, he's not remembered quite as fondly.

One particular incident that stands out is the spitting scandal that Fabregas and Hull City were at the centre of during the 2008/09 campaign.

Then-boss Phil Brown had been seething after claiming that Fabregas had spat at assistant Brian Horton during a dispute in the tunnel following Arsenal's 2-1 victory over his Hull City side, an allegation that the player firmly contested and was eventually cleared of.

However, nearly 15 years on and the episode still replays itself in Brown's mind.

With a believed bias towards Fabregas owing to his status as a player and crucially, the status of his employers, Brown has never been able to get over the turn of events that unfolded on that evening at the Emirates Stadium, and explicated his feelings on the matter while speaking on the 'Undr The Cosh' Podcast.

What did ex-Hull City manager Phil Brown say about Cesc Fabregas?

It's fair to say - and understandable too - that there's no love lost for Fabregas after all these years, with Brown providing a detailed account on what he believes went down in North London.

"Cesc Fabregas, and I think he was a fabulous player, he spat at Brian Horton coming off the field of play," he began.

"He gobbed at him.

"I don't want to drag up old rubbish but it should've been dealt with better and it wasn't. It was dealt with like the FA deal with big boys against little boys, and that's what I felt. I felt like Arsenal were special and we weren't so it was brushed under the carpet.

"It's sad really because I know, listen, I'm not lying, Brian Horton would stand here he'd say exactly the same; if you've got Arsene Wenger here, if he said something different, he would go down in my estimation because honestly that's what he did.

"He didn't take it well," continued Brown when shedding light upon how the incident went down at the time.

"We had a tunnel situation Jon, when you go off at Arsenal the tunnel actually comes out of the stand and it comes onto the pitch to a certain extent, maybe a yard on the pitch, so when you disappear under it CCTV footage is lost.

"So we're now under this and he's just gone 'bosh' and I've gone 'seriously?' I turned to Brian and I said 'have I just witnessed what I've just witnessed?

"I couldn't believe my eyes! One of the legends.

"He had a snood on, a hoodie or whatever it was but he wasn't playing in the game, it was a FA Cup game, I think it was a quarter-final or a semi-final something like that.

"We were doing well and we got beaten - and we'd gave a good account of ourselves - by an offside goal, beat us.

"And it was offside, I'm not going back on old stuff but Fabregas to do that, he came on the pitch and when I looked at him, I didn't recognise him. I thought 'who is this kid?'

"I thought a supporter had ran on the pitch!

"Hat down and he's got this puffer jacket on, and we've gone across to the Hull fans giving it plenty and what have you and as we're walking off, he's barged into the fitness coach and I thought 'oh, that's risky'.

"The fitness coach used to work in the jail at Leeds prison, I thought 'hello, I've got to get a hold of Rushy, calm yourself down, because even if it was a supporter, just calm yourself down'.

"And I've gone, 'I can't believe it, it's Cesc Fabregas', and then it carried on in the tunnel and the rest is history."

What is ex-Hull City manager Phil Brown up to these days?

The Geordie boss is yet to truly depart the world of management at the ripe age of 64, but it's been over a year since he last took the reigns.

Brown, who spent time with Preston North End, Southend United, Swindon Town and Indian Super League outfit Hyderabad, was most recently managing Barrow in the fourth-tier, helping them to retain their Football League status in a short nine-match stint.