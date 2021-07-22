‘Phew’, ‘Isn’t good enough for us’ – These West Brom fans react as transfer update shared involving Sheffield United man

West Brom are not interested in Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick, despite reports previously claiming he was a transfer target.

I understand there is nothing in reports linking Albion with a move for David McGoldrick #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) July 22, 2021

It had been suggested that the Baggies were keen on the Blades forward, who is entering the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane, whilst it’s unclear whether he will be in the plans of Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, Express & Star journalist Joseph Masi dismissed those reports, insisting that the 33-year-old isn’t someone who Valerien Ismael is looking to bring to the club this window.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

Even though the Ireland international was one of the standout performers for the Yorkshire outfit last season, scoring eight Premier League goals, it’s fair to say that many Albion fans were happy with this news as they feel the club should be targeting younger, more prolific players for the rebuild under the new boss.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the fresh transfer update from Twitter…

Phew. He isn’t good enough for us. We don’t need an immobile Sheff Utd reserve player. Thanks, WBA fans. — Matty Cartwright (@hammermatt1) July 22, 2021

That's not what I wanted to hear Joe — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) July 22, 2021

Thanks God for that! Didn't believe it when I read it but after watching Albion give Tyrone Mears and Lee Peltier deals, one can never be too careful 🤣 — James (@James18209464) July 22, 2021

That’s probably best for us and Sheffield United. I’m sure they’d like to keep him and I don’t want him — OWO4 (@BigAjayi) July 22, 2021

Thank god for that — Mark Davies (@tambag94) July 22, 2021

Amazing how one tweet has temporarily united Blades and Baggies in joy. — Be Reyt (@J0HN0_O) July 22, 2021

Phew 😅👍🏻 — John (@YouBaggies) July 22, 2021