Sheffield United

‘Phew’, ‘Isn’t good enough for us’ – These West Brom fans react as transfer update shared involving Sheffield United man

Published

4 mins ago

on

West Brom are not interested in Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick, despite reports previously claiming he was a transfer target.

It had been suggested that the Baggies were keen on the Blades forward, who is entering the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane, whilst it’s unclear whether he will be in the plans of Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, Express & Star journalist Joseph Masi dismissed those reports, insisting that the 33-year-old isn’t someone who Valerien Ismael is looking to bring to the club this window.

Even though the Ireland international was one of the standout performers for the Yorkshire outfit last season, scoring eight Premier League goals, it’s fair to say that many Albion fans were happy with this news as they feel the club should be targeting younger, more prolific players for the rebuild under the new boss.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the fresh transfer update from Twitter…


