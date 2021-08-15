‘Phenomenal’, ‘Shrewd bit of business’ – These Middlesbrough fans heap praise on 26-y/o after role in Bristol City win

Middlesbrough beat Bristol City 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium yesterday with Uche Ikpeazu starring for Neil Warnock’s side.

The target man joined Boro in the summer from Wycombe and it’s fair to say his arrival didn’t excite all the fans.

However, the 26-year-old has quickly won over the support and he put in a fantastic display to help the Teesside outfit to three points against the Robins.

Ikpeazu gave Boro the lead with a well taken goal before winning the header that set up Matt Crooks for the winner. As well as that, the former Hearts man was a constant threat throughout, holding the ball up well and dominating the centre-backs.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

That gave Warnock’s men the platform to perform and Ikpeazu’s work-rate also endeared him to the fans, who were back in the ground.

Unsurprisingly, the striker came in for huge praise for his showing and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Uche Ikpeazu is a very good player at this level. A shrewd bit of business from #Boro — Darren Beattie (@darren_beattie1) August 14, 2021

What a great performance. Ikpeazu and Crooks were everywhere, great to be back #UTB — Gavin McCallum (@gavmc76) August 14, 2021

Ikpeazu for me — just what we needed. My reason is quite simple you can have all the skill and craft in the league but if you don’t have a go to guy then you’ll be toothless— Ikpeazu is just what the doctor ordered!! — borosfan (@borosfan) August 14, 2021

Ikpeazu surprised me today. His hold up play was phenomenal. Bullied them worse than I could ever have imagined. Great start to the season — Josh (@JLA199227) August 14, 2021

Uche battered the Bristol defence today….what a unit #UTB — Mark P (@proffylala) August 14, 2021

Uche ikpeazu gave 100% the whole game till he was subbed nice to see a striker actually hold the ball up well want to take players on and score as well excellent performance from the lad — Chris Joughin (@JoughinChris) August 14, 2021

I see that we are calling Ikpeazu fridge and I’m here for it. — Sam Murray (@CommunityWinger) August 14, 2021