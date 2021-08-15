Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Phenomenal’, ‘Shrewd bit of business’ – These Middlesbrough fans heap praise on 26-y/o after role in Bristol City win

Published

9 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough beat Bristol City 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium yesterday with Uche Ikpeazu starring for Neil Warnock’s side.

The target man joined Boro in the summer from Wycombe and it’s fair to say his arrival didn’t excite all the fans.

However, the 26-year-old has quickly won over the support and he put in a fantastic display to help the Teesside outfit to three points against the Robins.

Ikpeazu gave Boro the lead with a well taken goal before winning the header that set up Matt Crooks for the winner. As well as that, the former Hearts man was a constant threat throughout, holding the ball up well and dominating the centre-backs.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

What year were the club founded?

That gave Warnock’s men the platform to perform and Ikpeazu’s work-rate also endeared him to the fans, who were back in the ground.

Unsurprisingly, the striker came in for huge praise for his showing and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Phenomenal’, ‘Shrewd bit of business’ – These Middlesbrough fans heap praise on 26-y/o after role in Bristol City win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: