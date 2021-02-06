‘Phenomenal’ – Many Swansea City fans react to player’s performance in Norwich win

Swansea City have moved to within two points of top spot last night, with a 2-0 home win over league leaders Norwich City.

It promised to be an entertaining battle between these two automatic promotion contenders, as they prepared to face off at the Liberty Stadium.

It was the hosts who came out on top, with goals either side of half-time from Andre Ayew and Conor Hourihane securing the three points.

The win puts Swansea second, and only two points off the Canaries, after a superb individual display from Jay Fulton.

Fulton – who started alongside Hourihane in midfield – recycled possession really well and won numerous duels in the middle of the park.

Fulton has been a key player for Swansea this season, however last night’s performance was one of his best of the season so far.

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions to Fulton’s performance against the league leaders…

Jay Fulton immense for the Swans? https://t.co/7H1HSfLkdX — Matthew Wallace (@M_J_Wallace) February 5, 2021

Superb strike from Hourihane but the pace on the pass from Fulton was also perfect, giving Hourihane plenty of time to set himself. #Swans — G (@19g86) February 5, 2021

I’ve also done a complete 180 on Jay Fulton this season. The guy is everywhere, and has become so important to us. Him having the energy to step in to our high press and still get back behind the ball is phenomenal #Swans 🦢 — Swansea City Chicago (@Chicago_Swans) February 5, 2021

100%. When we were in the prem I could have done without both him and Naughts. Now I can't. They've made their place and they both have been great servants to the clu. — Jet City Jacks🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇦🦇🔔 (@the12thswan) February 5, 2021

Jay Fulton , Superb #Swans — Ade Owen (@Welshade) February 5, 2021

His confidence has grown this season. He was dummying passes, trying flicks and megs all game. — Mathew Walsh (@MWalshie) February 5, 2021

Jay Fulton should be the first name on the team sheet at the moment. Outstanding @SwansOfficial #swans #swanseacity 🦢 — Lee (@Jaxson280375) February 5, 2021