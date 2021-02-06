Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Phenomenal’ – Many Swansea City fans react to player’s performance in Norwich win

Swansea City have moved to within two points of top spot last night, with a 2-0 home win over league leaders Norwich City.

It promised to be an entertaining battle between these two automatic promotion contenders, as they prepared to face off at the Liberty Stadium.

It was the hosts who came out on top, with goals either side of half-time from Andre Ayew and Conor Hourihane securing the three points.

The win puts Swansea second, and only two points off the Canaries, after a superb individual display from Jay Fulton.

Fulton – who started alongside Hourihane in midfield – recycled possession really well and won numerous duels in the middle of the park.

Fulton has been a key player for Swansea this season, however last night’s performance was one of his best of the season so far.

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions to Fulton’s performance against the league leaders…


