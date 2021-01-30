Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Phenomenal’ – Many Derby County fans hail ‘outstanding’ display from midfield ace

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Derby County fans have been heaping praise onto Max Bird following his performance for the Rams in their vital 1-0 win against Bristol City on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney’s side headed into the game looking for a third straight win in the Championship to lift themselves further clear of the bottom three. The Rams delivered an assured performance and managed to control the majority of the game with and without the ball against a Bristol City side well in the mix for the play-off places.

One player who was instrumental to the win was Bird, with the midfielder brought back into the side for his tenth start of the campaign in the Championship. The 20-year-old took advantage of his chance to impress and offered a reliable and mature presence in the middle of the park, especially once Krystian Bielik had been withdrawn.

Sibley? Jozwiak? – Can you name which Derby County player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15

Who scored the club's first league goal of the season?

The midfielder was constantly involved in proceedings having 62 touches of the ball and using it well at times making one key pass and maintaining an 80% passing accuracy (Sofascore). The 20-year-old was also able to make two tackles and two interceptions as he provided quality protection to the defence to help preserve the 1-0 lead.

Many Derby fans were quick to heap praise onto him and were delighted that he managed to take his chance to impress in the starting line-up.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Phenomenal’ – Many Derby County fans hail ‘outstanding’ display from midfield ace

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: