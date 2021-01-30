A number of Derby County fans have been heaping praise onto Max Bird following his performance for the Rams in their vital 1-0 win against Bristol City on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney’s side headed into the game looking for a third straight win in the Championship to lift themselves further clear of the bottom three. The Rams delivered an assured performance and managed to control the majority of the game with and without the ball against a Bristol City side well in the mix for the play-off places.

One player who was instrumental to the win was Bird, with the midfielder brought back into the side for his tenth start of the campaign in the Championship. The 20-year-old took advantage of his chance to impress and offered a reliable and mature presence in the middle of the park, especially once Krystian Bielik had been withdrawn.

The midfielder was constantly involved in proceedings having 62 touches of the ball and using it well at times making one key pass and maintaining an 80% passing accuracy (Sofascore). The 20-year-old was also able to make two tackles and two interceptions as he provided quality protection to the defence to help preserve the 1-0 lead.

Many Derby fans were quick to heap praise onto him and were delighted that he managed to take his chance to impress in the starting line-up.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Max Bird has come back in and has had one hell of a game. I wasn’t too pleased to see him in the starting 11 today, as I think he’s had a poor season so far. But once again I’ve had to eat my words as he was phenomenal today. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Big Joey (@Joe43534774) January 30, 2021

Got to say, Max Bird MOTM for me this afternoon against Bristol City. A very mature performance and really stepped up second half, plugging the gap left by Bielik when he was forced off injured. Great to see. 🙌🏻 #dcfc #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/aSLaze2pa7 — Rich Holmes (@RichNHolmes) January 30, 2021

Everyone was brilliant again today! But shinnie and bird were on top form! Great win! And Rooney very confident about transfers #dcfc — ⚽️PANTZ⚽️ (@pantz88) January 30, 2021

Bird was fantastic when moved into the Bielik role. Huge win that #dcfc — Dom (@DominicLomas96) January 30, 2021

Fantastic win, better side throughout. Bird MOM by a mile, great individual performance – Backing up results now. Up the Ramssss 🐏 #dcfc — Andy Margett 💙 (@AndyMargett) January 30, 2021

Brilliant Derby. Such a professional performance. Defence were solid and Shinnie was exceptional. Max Bird also deserves huge credit as he was outstanding #dcfc — James Barbour (@lifeofbarbs) January 30, 2021

#dcfc #dcfcfans Max Bird man of the match! Been class. — Dean Blavins (@DjDno) January 30, 2021

Max Bird has been brilliant today! #dcfc man of the match for me! Shinnie been excellent as well — leigh.butler 💙 (@barmylad34) January 30, 2021