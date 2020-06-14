Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Phenomenal bit of business’ – These Millwall fans are delighted at player update

Millwall confirmed yesterday that Jake Cooper has signed a new deal that will keep him at The Den for the ‘long-term’. 

The centre-back has been an influential figure for the Lions this season and he hasn’t missed a minute in the league to help the Londoners to within two points of the play-offs ahead of the Championship restart.

And, his form has been rewarded, with Millwall announcing the new deal on their official site over the weekend.

Given Cooper’s form had attracted interest from top-flight clubs, with Aston Villa thought to be particularly keen, this is a major coup for Gary Rowett and the club, whilst it also proves that the player is happy with the ambition the club are showing.

Therefore, the fans were understandably delighted at the update as they hope Cooper will play an integral role at Millwall for the years to come. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


