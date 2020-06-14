‘Phenomenal bit of business’ – These Millwall fans are delighted at player update

Millwall confirmed yesterday that Jake Cooper has signed a new deal that will keep him at The Den for the ‘long-term’.

✍️ The big man is here to stay.#Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) June 13, 2020

The centre-back has been an influential figure for the Lions this season and he hasn’t missed a minute in the league to help the Londoners to within two points of the play-offs ahead of the Championship restart.

And, his form has been rewarded, with Millwall announcing the new deal on their official site over the weekend.

Given Cooper’s form had attracted interest from top-flight clubs, with Aston Villa thought to be particularly keen, this is a major coup for Gary Rowett and the club, whilst it also proves that the player is happy with the ambition the club are showing.

Therefore, the fans were understandably delighted at the update as they hope Cooper will play an integral role at Millwall for the years to come. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

That is a phenomenal bit of business — Jim Neal (@jimmneal) June 13, 2020

Hutch and Coops at the back for the foreseeable future 👍👍👍 — Gavin (@grs_67) June 13, 2020

Excellent news that juicey Jake is here to stay for the long term👍💙🦁 milllllll — mark friend (@mark_friend79) June 13, 2020

Best cb in the championship imo — Jude Ramsey (@JudeRamsey9) June 13, 2020

Brilliant! — Wayne Harvey (@W_Harvey) June 13, 2020

Superb — Jordan (@jordicc) June 13, 2020

Big signing 🦁 — Michael Dallen (@dallen_michael) June 13, 2020