‘Phenomenal’, ‘Absolutely fantastic’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react after recent events

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s resounding 6-0 home win over Doncaster Rovers last night at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys finally hit the kind of form that they had been looking for in front of goal on Tuesday evening, as a Lee Evans hattrick, Macauley Bonne brace and late goal from George Edmundson secured all three points on what was a great night for Paul Cook’s men.

It was a result that sees Ipswich into 19th place in the Sky Bet League One standings and as a result they are now looking towards breaking into the top half over the next few weeks.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Portman Road faithful to react to their solid win, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

I think the team may have gelled — Fifa 22 by EA Sports 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@fifabots) September 28, 2021

Where’s the Cook haters who wanted him out after 5 games?🤫 #itfc — Oka🚜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@OkaFisherITFC) September 28, 2021

great night to be a town fan, cant get too carried away as early days and bottom side but confidence must be high, Morsy Bonne and Celina top class, bring on Accrington — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) September 28, 2021

Great result, this is what we wanted from the start of the season, so let's keep the momentum going and have more results like this, . Well done lads seems like you learnt a thing or two from the ladies. COYB's — Barrie Lloyd (@BarrieLloyd6) September 28, 2021

We’ve waited for the promise to deliver, this feels like a genuine beginning- three undefeated and 7 from 9 points. Hoping a first choice 14 and formation is now established — Alan Grear (@AlanGrear) September 28, 2021

I love that! Been negative recently but that has certainly shut me up, well played town — Jack (@jacktullett7) September 28, 2021

Love it, keeping it going lads #ITFC 💙 forever — @RussRobinson (@RussRobinson170) September 28, 2021

Can only beat what’s in front of you! How many times have we struggled to score against a team towards the bottom! #COYB — Steve (@stevecase1988) September 28, 2021

Absolutely fantastic performance, each and everyone of you!! 👌🏼💯☺️ — Melanie Burns (@Burns2Melanie) September 28, 2021