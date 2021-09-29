Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Phenomenal’, ‘Absolutely fantastic’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react after recent events

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s resounding 6-0 home win over Doncaster Rovers last night at Portman Road. 

The Tractor Boys finally hit the kind of form that they had been looking for in front of goal on Tuesday evening, as a Lee Evans hattrick, Macauley Bonne brace and late goal from George Edmundson secured all three points on what was a great night for Paul Cook’s men.

It was a result that sees Ipswich into 19th place in the Sky Bet League One standings and as a result they are now looking towards breaking into the top half over the next few weeks.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Portman Road faithful to react to their solid win, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Quiz: Have Ipswich Town ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18

1. Had Greene King as their shirt sponsor

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Phenomenal’, ‘Absolutely fantastic’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react after recent events

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: