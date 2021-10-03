Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Phenomenal’, ‘Absolutely class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to display from 31-year-old in Birmingham win

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have piled praise on midfielder Jack Colback following his strong performance in their impressive 3-0 win at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side went into the game aiming to build on their 3-1 win at Barnsley in midweek that saw them move out of the relegation zone in the Championship.

While it was also their first win under the former Swansea City manager and against Birmingham they made it three wins is four.

One player who was instrumental in the victory was Colback. The 31-year-old had been brought off the bench to good effect at Barnsley in midweek and was handed the chance to impress from the start at St Andrews.

The midfielder took his chance in style with him providing the assist for Lewis Grabban’s 11th minute opener. He was also able to make four tackles, three clearances and also win seven duels in a battling display that helped the Reds take a grip of the game.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were keen to single Colback out for praise at the end of the game and give  him a lot of credit for getting back towards his best form.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


